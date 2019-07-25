Mohawk Industries, Inc.: Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results

CALHOUN, Ga., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced 2019 second quarter net earnings of $202 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79. Adjusted net earnings were $210 million, and EPS was $2.89, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $2.6 billion, up 0.3% as reported and 2.4% on a constant currency and days basis. For the second quarter of 2018, net sales were $2.6 billion, net earnings were $197 million and EPS was $2.62, adjusted net earnings were $263 million, and EPS was $3.51, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges.



For the six months ending June 29, 2019, net earnings and EPS were $324 million and $4.48, respectively. Net earnings excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges were $364 million and EPS was $5.04. For the 2019 six-month period, net sales were $5.03 billion, up 0.8% versus prior year as reported or 4% on a constant currency and days basis. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2018, net sales were $4.99 billion, net earnings were $405 million and EPS was $5.41; excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges, net earnings and EPS were $488 million and $6.52.



Commenting on Mohawk Industries' second quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "In the second quarter, our business delivered results at the high end of our guidance. The U.S. dollar strengthened compared to the prior year, reducing our translated results for the quarter by approximately $9 million. Most markets we operate in remain soft, with pressure on volume and pricing, and we anticipate the environment to remain difficult.



"Given the uncertainties in our markets, we are taking actions to improve our business. We are streamlining our operations, consolidating facilities and taking out higher cost assets. We are reducing production to control inventory levels, introducing new product categories and increasing promotions to address changing markets. We are reducing overhead structures and controlling investments. We benefited in the period from lower material costs offset by labor and energy costs that continue to rise. We are improving our administrative costs while investing in sales to support new products and enter new geographies. To recover inflation, we have implemented price increases in the first half of the year, though much of the benefit has been offset by mix and competitive pressures.

"While managing these challenges, we are enhancing the long-term value of our business. The utilization of our new investments in the U.S., Europe and Russia is increasing as we broaden our product offering, expand our customer base and add shifts to increase production at the new facilities. The margins of our greenfield projects will increase over time as our sales, production and mix improve and the costs decline. The critical integration of our acquisitions in Australia, New Zealand and Brazil has been largely executed, and our management teams are focused on improving our market position, offerings and cost structure. In each acquisition, we are progressing with new investments to enhance our capabilities and introduce new products. These acquisitions are contributing to our results, as we build a foundation for growth and margin expansion.



"For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment sales increased 3% as reported and 5% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment's operating margin was 12% as reported, declining year over year due to inflation, temporary shutdown costs and marketing investments partially offset by productivity. We believe our ceramic sales are in line with the U.S. market, with our pricing and mix impacted from increased competition and excess inventory. We expect the U.S. ceramic market to remain soft in the second half of the year, and we are taking many actions to improve our sales and costs. We are installing equipment for our new ceramic click installation system, expanding the distribution of our porcelain roofing system and introducing thick porcelain tiles for outdoor applications. We are initiating promotions to increase volume, and we are introducing lower price points to align with the market. Our new quartz countertop plant in Tennessee is ramping up, and we have begun manufacturing more stylized products to increase our sales and mix. In Mexico, we are increasing our distribution, introducing new porcelain collections and supporting stores that only sell Daltile products. In Brazil, our Eliane business is performing well due to our leading brand, premium products and efficient operations. In a difficult ceramic market, our strong presence in retail, home centers and the builder channel is enabling us to grow, partially offset by softer exports. In a slowing European economy, we are growing our ceramic sales, but it has impacted our margins and mix. To expand further, we have reorganized our European sales organization to focus on smaller geographic areas and specific channels, and we are using private label programs to optimize our market penetration. To improve our efficiencies, actions to reduce manufacturing and SG&A costs are being completed. Despite a weaker ceramic market, our Russian business continued to have strong growth, with our premium products improving our mix. The new capacity we recently installed is being fully utilized to support our higher sales.

"During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment's sales decreased 7%. The segment's operating margin was 6% as reported. As expected, operating income for the segment declined due to lower volume, inflation and ramp up cost of LVT. Paul de Cock, the segment president, has completed his management reorganization, and the new team is in place and is enhancing the strategies and execution. Relative to last year, sales were softer in most categories as customers traded down, and price increases were offset by a declining product mix. We have made significant progress on our cost improvement actions, including replacing inefficient extrusion and closing four higher cost operations. Residential carpet sales have declined, and lower cost polyester carpet is taking share and impacting our mix. We are increasing our promotional activity, and we have introduced new products to defend our market position. Our commercial carpet tile business continues to grow as we introduce innovative styling as well as new pattern technologies. Our water-proof laminate products with enhanced visuals and textures are improving our mix and average selling price. We are adding our unique water-proof technology to all of our production lines and upgrading our HDF manufacturing to increase our capacity and reduce our cost. We are making substantial progress with our LVT manufacturing, with production increasing more than 30% in the period. As we proceed through the year we anticipate further improvement in production and cost, as well as introducing new features that are being developed in Europe. We will further expand our sales in LVT as we introduce new visuals and features from our operations.

"For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment's sales increased 9% as reported and 15% on a constant currency basis. The segment's operating margin was 16% as reported and 17% on an adjusted basis, due to volume growth and lower inflation partially offset by price and mix. Even with softening economies, the segment is performing well due to our investments in product innovation, cost improvements and new businesses, including European LVT and carpet tile and Russian sheet vinyl. Our European laminate business is growing due to our unique surface technologies and water-resistance in our premium Quick-Step and Pergo brands. Our two original European LVT lines are performing well and are providing us with competitive advantages. Our new third LVT line dramatically improved during the period, with production speeds, efficiency and yields increasing substantially. The higher output is supporting new introductions that will expand our business. Our new sheet vinyl plant in Russia is ramping up with productivity and quality similar to our established operations. We are expanding our Russian customer base and product offering to grow our volume and achieve our expected results. The European panel market has slowed, impacting volume and margins. To strengthen our position, we are introducing innovative products and reducing our costs. Our insulation business is performing well as our polyurethane product takes share from other alternatives. To enhance our position in Australia and New Zealand, we are launching many new soft and hard surface products that utilize concepts from our other geographies. We have closed high cost yarn production in Australia, and we are installing new carpet tile equipment to expand our commercial sales.

"The general conditions in our flooring markets around the world have become more challenging, and competition is more intense. We are taking actions to improve our sales, reduce our costs, manage our inventory and adjust our offerings. The U.S. flooring market is the most difficult, and we are taking actions to increase our volume and reduce our cost. In U.S. ceramic, lower demand and purchases ahead of tariffs have created excess inventory in the market, which is impacting sales and margins. Our LVT production has increased substantially in the U.S. and Europe and will continue to improve through the year as we introduce more sophisticated technology. Our Flooring ROW Segment is delivering solid results despite softening markets. Our new plants in the U.S., Europe and Russia have made substantial progress increasing production and we are increasing our sales to achieve our planned results over time. Taking all of this into account, our EPS guidance for the third quarter is $2.58 to $2.68, excluding any one-time charges.

"As we manage through the current conditions impacting the flooring sector, we are focused on optimizing the long-term growth and profitability of our business. We are implementing numerous changes that will enhance our future results. We have leading positions in our products and markets and our new investments will provide solid returns when further developed. Our balance sheet and cashflow are strong with our net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 1.8X, which will further decrease by the end of the year."

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.



Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words "could," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "expects," and "estimates," or similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements." For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; and other risks identified in Mohawk's SEC reports and public announcements.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 2,584,485 2,577,014 5,026,975 4,989,216 Cost of sales 1,847,867 1,810,459 3,665,430 3,517,969 Gross profit 736,618 766,555 1,361,545 1,471,247 Selling, general and administrative expenses 469,758 440,248 929,355 876,541 Operating income 266,860 326,307 432,190 594,706 Interest expense 10,521 7,863 20,994 15,391 Other (income) expense, net (3,048 ) 2,090 (6,784 ) 6,088 Earnings before income taxes 259,387 316,354 417,980 573,227 Income tax expense 56,733 118,809 93,751 166,441 Net earnings including noncontrolling interest 202,654 197,545 324,229 406,786 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 213 959 203 1,434 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 202,441 196,586 324,026 405,352 Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.80 2.64 4.50 5.44 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 72,402 74,597 71,970 74,525 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.79 2.62 4.48 5.41 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 72,680 74,937 72,250 74,928 Other Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 396,190 437,758 566,327 620,986 Depreciation and amortization $ 140,482 127,048 277,773 249,702 Capital expenditures $ 144,111 247,418 281,059 498,354 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Amounts in thousands) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,096 518,226 Receivables, net 1,819,474 1,737,935 Inventories 2,367,631 2,061,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 493,116 456,315 Total current assets 4,808,317 4,773,680 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,714,306 4,421,073 Right of use operating lease assets

343,716 - Goodwill 2,565,702 2,447,046 Intangible assets, net 950,624 858,532 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 423,437 393,708 Total assets $ 13,806,102 12,894,039 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,891,512 1,146,511 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,713,934 1,589,561 Current operating lease liabilities 100,345 - Total current liabilities 3,705,791 2,736,072 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,169,489 1,884,023 Non-current operating lease liabilities 249,844 - Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 859,387 870,467 Total liabilities 5,984,511 5,490,562 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 30,043 Total stockholders' equity 7,821,591 7,373,434 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,806,102 12,894,039 Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 958,031 929,297 1,856,383 1,805,845 Flooring NA 983,439 1,057,570 1,905,419 2,007,928 Flooring ROW 643,015 590,147 1,265,173 1,175,443 Intersegment sales - - - - Consolidated net sales $ 2,584,485 2,577,014 5,026,975 4,989,216 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 118,141 134,760 202,476 248,177 Flooring NA 59,502 100,662 60,151 175,410 Flooring ROW 101,533 100,166 191,964 189,226 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (12,316 ) (9,281 ) (22,401 ) (18,107 ) Consolidated operating income $ 266,860 326,307 432,190 594,706 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,661,364 4,974,791 Flooring NA 4,024,428 3,927,190 Flooring ROW 3,858,264 3,701,419 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 262,046 290,639 Consolidated assets $ 13,806,102 12,894,039

Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 202,441 196,586 324,026 405,352 Adjusting items: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,840 16,042 48,335 38,146 Acquisitions purchase accounting , including inventory step-up 1,164 194 3,716 1,548 Release of indemnification asset - - - 1,749 Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position - - - (1,749 ) Income taxes (2,701 ) 50,106 (11,853 ) 43,166 Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 209,744 262,928 364,224 488,212 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 2.89 3.51 5.04 6.52 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 72,680 74,937 72,250 74,928 Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt (Amounts in thousands) June 29, 2019 Current portion of long-term debt and commercial paper $ 1,891,512 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,169,489 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 128,096 Net Debt $ 2,932,905 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Months Ended September 29, 2018 December 31, 2018 March 30, 2019 June 29, 2019 June 29, 2019 Operating income $ 287,244 213,376 165,330 266,860 932,810 Other (Expense)/ Income (706 ) (504 ) 3,736 3,048 5,574 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,013 ) (704 ) 10 (213 ) (1,920 ) Depreciation and amortization 132,972 139,092 137,291 140,482 549,837 EBITDA 418,497 351,260 306,367 410,177 1,486,301 Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 19,890 20,412 39,495 8,840 88,637 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 7,090 6,721 2,552 1,164 17,527 Release of indemnification asset - 2,857 - - 2,857 Adjusted EBITDA $ 445,477 381,250 348,414 420,181 1,595,322 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 1.8 Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 2,584,485 2,577,014 5,026,975 4,989,216 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 2,833 - 38,514 - Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate 51,209 - 124,354 - Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 2,638,527 2,577,014 5,189,843 4,989,216 Less: impact of acquisition volume (135,104 ) - (254,995 ) - Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 2,503,423 2,577,014 4,934,848 4,989,216 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Global Ceramic June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 958,031 929,297 1,856,383 1,805,845 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days 2,833 - 14,382 - Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 17,235 - 44,114 - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 978,099 929,297 1,914,879 1,805,845 Less: impact of acquisition volume (53,722 ) - (104,718 ) - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 924,377 929,297 1,810,161 1,805,845 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on Constant Shipping Days (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Flooring NA June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 983,439 1,057,570 1,905,419 2,007,928 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days - - 14,635 - Segment net sales on constant shipping days $ 983,439 1,057,570 1,920,054 2,007,928 Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days Excluding Acquisition Volume (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Flooring ROW June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 643,015 590,147 1,265,173 1,175,443 Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days - - 9,497 - Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate 33,975 - 80,240 - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days 676,990 590,147 1,354,910 1,175,443 Less: impact of acquisition volume (81,382 ) - (150,277 ) - Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days excluding acquisition volume $ 595,608 590,147 1,204,633 1,175,443 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Gross Profit $ 736,618 766,555 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 5,867 12,018 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,164 194 Adjusted gross profit $ 743,649 778,767 Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 469,758 440,248 Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs (3,068 ) (4,024 ) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 466,690 436,224 Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating income $ 266,860 326,307 Adjustments to operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,935 16,042 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,164 194 Adjusted operating income $ 276,959 342,543 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Global Ceramic June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating income $ 118,141 134,760 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 653 5,408 Adjusted segment operating income $ 118,794 140,168 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring NA June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating income $ 59,502 100,662 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 3,352 8,881 Adjusted segment operating income $ 62,854 109,543 Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a Constant Exchange Rate (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Flooring ROW June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating income $ 101,533 100,166 Adjustments to segment operating income: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 4,412 1,338 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,164 194 Adjusted segment operating income $ 107,109 101,698 Adjustment to operating income on a constant exchange rate 5,765 - Adjusted segment operating income on a constant exchange rate $ 112,874 101,698 Reconciliation of Earnings including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Earnings before income taxes $ 259,387 316,354 Noncontrolling interests (213 ) (959 ) Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes: Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs 8,840 16,042 Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up 1,164 194 Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes $ 269,178 331,631 Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Income tax expense $ 56,733 118,809 Income tax effect of adjusting items 2,701 (50,106 ) Adjusted income tax expense $ 59,434 68,703 Adjusted income tax rate 22.1 % 20.7 % The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods. The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions. The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.

