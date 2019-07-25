Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and anticipates to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). To ensure continued trading of the Company's common shares, the Company intends to seamlessly arrange for the simultaneous delisting of its common shares from the TSXV at the end of the trading day on August 2, 2019 and subsequent commencement of trading on the CSE at the open of the trading day on August 6, 2019 under the new symbol "CRUZ".

For further information regarding Cruz, see the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Tel: 1-604-899-9150

Toll free 1.855.599.9150

Fax: 1-604-689-1733

"James Nelson"

President, Secretary, & Director

Cruz Cobalt Corp.

www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

twitter @CruzCobalt

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46534