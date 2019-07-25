Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2019) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Peter Clausi and Mr. Edward Stringer have resigned from their respective positions with the Company. The current directors of the Company are:

William Wagener - Director, Chairman and CEO

Stephen Goodman - Director and CFO

Mike Sieb - Director

For further information regarding Getchell Gold please visit our website at www.getchellgold.com or contact us at +1 303 517 8764.

William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

+1 303 517 8764

wswagener@att.net

