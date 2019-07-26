Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing

MEXICO CITY, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (the "Company"), an independent Latin American oil and gas company, announced today the pricing of the underwritten public offering of the Company's Series A shares (the "Series A shares") as part of the global primary offering of 10,000,000 Series A shares. The global offering consisted of an international offering in the United States and other countries outside of Mexico and a concurrent public offering in Mexico. The Series A shares sold in the global offering may be represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one Series A share.

The global offering priced at U.S.$9.25 per Series A share and ADS.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 26, 2019, under the ticker symbol "VIST." The Company's Series A shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VISTA." The global offering is expected to settle on July 30, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the global offering to fund capital expenditures relating to its development plan.

The Company has granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional Series A shares, which may be represented by ADSs, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The global offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") which became effective today and a prospectus prepared under Mexican law, which was authorized by the Mexican National Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores or "CNBV").

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint bookrunners and joint global coordinators and Itau BBA USA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are acting as joint bookrunners in the international offering. Citibanamex Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa, integrante del Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, Casa de Bolsa Credit Suisse (Mexico), S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Credit Suisse (Mexico), Morgan Stanley Mexico, Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. and Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico acted as underwriters for the Mexican public offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read (i) the preliminary prospectus in the registration statement and other documents we filed with the SEC, and (ii) the prospectus prepared under Mexican law and other documents filed with and authorized by the CNBV, for more complete information about the Company and the global offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the global offering may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (800) 831-9146, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010.

About Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V.:

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is an independent Latin American oil and gas company operating since April 4, 2018. The Company owns high-quality, low-operating cost, high-margin conventional producing assets in Argentina and Mexico, with most of its production and revenues originating in Argentina. In addition, most of its ongoing drilling and workover activities, estimated proved reserves and assets are located in Argentina, including its currently-producing Vaca Muerta wells. Led by an experienced management team, the Company seeks to generate strong returns for its shareholders by leveraging its strong cash flow-producing conventional assets and developing its premier shale acreage in its approximately 134,000 net acres in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina, as well as by increasing the oil recovery factor of the conventional assets it operates in Argentina. As of March 31, 2019, the Company was the sixth largest oil producer in Argentina according to the Argentine Secretariat of Energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States laws, including statements regarding the expected listing in NYSE and the closing date of the global offering. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Company's preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC and the prospectus filed with the CNBV in connection with the offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in Company's preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC and the prospectus filed with the CNBV could cause actual events or the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

