Natura &Co takes a decisive step in the fight against climate change

- Natura &Co has committed to set a 1.5°C climate target aligned with a net-zero future.

SÃO PAULO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit in September, Natura &Co is stepping up its commitment to set a new level of climate ambition as part of "Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future" campaign . As part of this commitment, Natura &Co together with 21 other companies with a total market capitalization of over $1.7 trillion will pledge to limit its contribution to global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and reaching net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

This commitment supports the most recent report* by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which warned of catastrophic consequences should global warming exceed 1.5°C.

"The UN Secretary-General has called on leaders to come to the Climate Action Summit in September with clear plans for major cuts to emissions on the pathway to a zero-net emissions economy by 2050," said Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Climate Action Summit. "It is very encouraging to see these climate leaders in the global business community taking action, both to help tackle the climate emergency and because taking climate action presents huge opportunities for early movers. By sending strong market signals, these companies are showing Governments that they need to urgently ramp up their national plans in line with the latest climate science."

Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of Natura &Co said: "For the sake of the next generation, we cannot ignore the climate emergency we face today. Business, governments, civil society and individuals must act together and we must be more ambitious. Because when it comes down to it, we cannot run businesses on a dead planet. This campaign is a great start and I would encourage every business to get involved."

This is the first major commitment made by Natura &Co since its formation following the union of Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop to form a purpose-driven cosmetics group.

About Natura &Co

A result of the union between Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop, Natura &Co is a global purpose driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$ 13.4 billion in 2018. The three companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social and environmental impact. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment and leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that is driven by the ethos of business as a force for good. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body. https://naturaeco.com

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact works with companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing UN goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 70 Local Networks, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at www.unglobalcompact.org.

* https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/