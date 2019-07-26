TriMetals Mining Inc.: TriMetals Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2019 / TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI) (the "Company" or "TMI") announces the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising proceeds of Cdn$320,000 from the sale of 5,818,181 common shares (the "Shares") priced at Cdn$0.055 per Share.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for payment of exploration claim holding fees, working capital and general corporate purposes.

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX: TMI and OTCQB: TMIAF) is a growth-focused gold exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah, U.S.A.

TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:

Matias Herrero

Chief Executive Officer

mherrero@trimetalsmining.com

The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Shares in the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "shall", "will", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

SOURCE: TriMetals Mining Inc.

