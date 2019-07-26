Certification to the Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) serves as evidence of third-party verification of foreign facilities under the US Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Compliance with FSMA is a prerequisite for all suppliers and importers looking to market food products in the US.

Hank Karayan, SGS Global FSMA Program Director said, "Congratulations to Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd. and its employees for this significant achievement. FSMA FSVP certification sets a new milestone in global trade. It creates common ground for compliance with supplier verification requirements of US food imports, thus facilitating trade and ensuring the safety of food entering the US market."

SGS has gained accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to certify the food safety systems of foreign facilities for the purposes of supply chain compliance verification under the FSMA FSVP rule. US food importers can now rely on SGS FSMA FSVP certification as evidence of the verification and compliance of their foreign suppliers.

Yantai Shuangta Food's General Manager, Li Yulin, stated, "We are extremely proud to have led the way in gaining FSMA FSVP certification with SGS. The SGS team was very knowledgeable and rendered the certification process a positive experience for us. As a foreign supplier, achieving compliance with US food safety regulations will be transformative for our business, creating new opportunities to significantly expand our export activity."

Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd. is located in Zhaoyuan City, Shandong Province. The company covers an area of 700,000 square meters and is the largest Longkou fan, pea starch and pea protein processing enterprise in China.

