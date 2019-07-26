Press Release

Lausanne, 26 July 2019



Growth in H1 2019 activity,

adjusted revenue up 3.4% to CHF 520.5m







Compagnie Financière Tradition activity grew in the first semester with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 474.3m compared with CHF 459.8m in same period in 2018, up 3.1% in constant currencies. At current exchange rates, consolidated revenue presented an increase of 3.2%.



For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 520.5m, compared with CHF 502.7m in 2018, an increase of 3.4% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was up 3.1% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) presented an increase of 11.3%.



In the second quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 234.1m compared with CHF 230.2m in the second quarter 2018, representing an increase of 2.9% in constant currencies. The Group's consolidated adjusted1) revenue was CHF 256.9m against CHF 251.8m in 2018, up 3.2% in constant currencies with IDB up 3.0% and Non-IDB up 6.9%.







1) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")