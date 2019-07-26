Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Stiftelsen Tinius, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 25 July 2019 acquired 46,594 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at a price of NOK 222.7317 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,870,976 B-shares in the Company.



Stiftelsen Tinius and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.

Oslo, 26 July 2019



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act