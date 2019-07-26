sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: PRESS RELEASE RESULTS FIRST HALF 2019

Direct result € 65.8m (H1 2018: € 59.7 from continuing operations)

EPRA EPS € 1.44 (H1 2018: € 1.33 from continuing operations)

Netherlands and Belgium solid performance, France challenging

Indirect result € -125.1m (H1 2018: € -29.3m from continuing operations)

Outlook: EPRA EPS 2019 between € 2.75 - € 2.80 (€ 2.75 - € 2.85)

Dividend 2019 unchanged at € 2.52, or € 0.63 per quarter

Attachment

  • Wereldhave Press Release H1 2019 FINAL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5d2704db-09d9-4b52-8e59-0f896719f5da)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

