Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: PRESS RELEASE RESULTS FIRST HALF 2019

Direct result € 65.8m (H1 2018: € 59.7 from continuing operations)
EPRA EPS € 1.44 (H1 2018: € 1.33 from continuing operations)
Netherlands and Belgium solid performance, France challenging
Indirect result € -125.1m (H1 2018: € -29.3m from continuing operations)
Outlook: EPRA EPS 2019 between € 2.75 - € 2.80 (€ 2.75 - € 2.85)
Dividend 2019 unchanged at € 2.52, or € 0.63 per quarter
