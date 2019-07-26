The final segment in pv magazine's look at unsung solar markets heads to Ukraine, where a generous feed in tariff and developments in the corporate PPA segment looks likely to push installations past the 1 GW mark for 2019.Ukraine saw more than 700 MW of new PV installed in 2018, and in the first four months of 2019, the market commissioned more than 600 MW. If one counted installation figures from April 2018 to April 2019, the figure would go beyond the magic 1 GW mark. Much of this progress has been made possible through a very generous feed-in tariff scheme, remunerating ground-mount solar ...

