Medicover: Interim Report April-June 2019

Second quarter

Revenue increased by 25.9% to €202.9m (€161.1m). Organic revenue grew by 14.2%.

Operating profit amounted to €10.1m (€7.5m), representing an operating margin of 5.0% (4.7%).

Net profit amounted to €4.9m (€5.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 2.4% (3.4%).

EBITDA increased by 28.8% to €27.3m (€21.2m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.5% (13.2%), impacted by €1.6m (€0.2m) merger and acquisition related costs expensed.

EBITDAaL increased by 32.6% to €17.5m (€13.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 8.6% (8.2%).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to €15.7m (€14.7m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.031 (€0.039).

First half

Revenue increased by 24.6% to €402.6m (€323.0m). Organic revenue grew by 14.6%.

Operating profit amounted to €21.4m (€16.5m), representing an operating margin of 5.3% (5.1%).

Net profit amounted to €11.8m (€14.0m), which represents a net profit margin of 2.9% (4.3%).

EBITDA increased by 26.3% to €54.8m (€43.4m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.6% (13.4%), impacted by €1.8m (€0.5m) merger and acquisition related costs expensed.

EBITDAaL increased by 30.0% to €36.0m (€27.7m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 8.9% (8.6%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €39.8m (€28.4m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.077 (€0.099).

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Growth 6M 2019 6M 2018 Growth FY 2018 Revenue 202.9 161.1 26% 402.6 323.0 25% 671.6 Operating profit 10.1 7.5 35% 21.4 16.5 30% 33.7 Operating profit margin, % 5.0% 4.7%

5.3% 5.1%

5.0% Net profit 4.9 5.5 -11% 11.8 14.0 -16% 24.2 Net profit margin, % 2.4% 3.4%

2.9% 4.3%

3.6% Basic/diluted earnings per share, € 0.031 0.039 -21% 0.077 0.099 -22% 0.167















EBITDA 27.3 21.2 29% 54.8 43.4 26% 90.7 EBITDA margin, % 13.5% 13.2%

13.6% 13.4%

13.5% EBITDAaL 17.5 13.2 33% 36.0 27.7 30% 58.5 EBITDAaL margin, % 8.6% 8.2%

8.9% 8.6%

8.7% EBITA 11.6 8.0 45% 24.1 17.6 37% 37.0 EBITA margin, % 5.7% 5.0%

6.0% 5.4%

5.5%

For definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures, refer to note 10.

All comparative figures have been restated for the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases compared to the published consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 2018. Refer to the restatement release of 17 April 2019.

