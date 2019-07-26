The increasing awareness about CVDs is one of the critical reasons that will drive cardiology electrodes market growth. Numerous public and private organizations along with vendors are introducing programs to create awareness about CVDs. These initiatives are focused on educating patients with heart rhythm disorders about the diagnosis and treatment. This is aimed at reducing the societal burden and improve patient outcomes based on data-driven translational research platform. This in turn is propelling the demand for cardiology electrodes as they are used to monitor and diagnose the acquired electrical signals from the body to visualize the data. Furthermore, the industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (resting ECG electrodes, short-term monitoring ECG electrodes, long-term monitoring ECG electrodes, stress test ECG electrodes, and neonatal ECG electrodes) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cardiology electrodes market is highly competitive with major vendors such as 3M, Ambu A/S, Cardinal Health, CONMED Corporation, DCC plc, and Nissha Co., Ltd., competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Europe will account for the largest cardiology electrodes market share throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of ECG procedures resulting from the growing prevalence of CVDs is one of the primary reasons for the high growth of the cardiology electrodes market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five cardiology electrodes market vendors

3M

3M operates through five segments: industrial business, safety and graphics business, health care business, electronics and energy business, and consumer business. The company's key offerings include: 3M Red Dot Monitoring Electrode with Foam Tape and Sticky Gel; 3M Red Dot Resting EKG Electrode; and 3M Red Dot Repositionable Monitoring Electrode.

Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S operates through three segments: anesthesia, patient monitoring and diagnostics, and visualization. Its key offerings include: Ambu BlueSensor SU, Ambu WhiteSensor 6060, Ambu WhiteSensor CMM, Ambu BlueSensor VLC, and Ambu BlueSensor QR.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health operates through two segments: medical and pharmaceutical. The company's key offerings include: Kendall 5400 Tab Electrodes, Kendall Repositionable Cloth Series Electrodes, Kendall AC30 Cloth Series Electrodes, Kendall SF450 Series Electrodes, Kendall 700 Series Tape Electrodes, and Kendall Clear Tape Pre-wired Electrodes.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation operates through two segments: orthopedics and general surgery. The company's key offerings include: Cleartrace electrodes, Omnitrace electrodes, Softrace Cloth Electrodes, Cleartrode Electrodes, Fastrace 4, and HeartBeat.

DCC plc

DCC plc operates through four segments: DCC LPG, DCC retail and oil, DCC healthcare, and DCC technology. The company's key offerings include: SKINTACT Stress Test Holter ECG Electrodes, SKINTACT Easitab Resting ECG, SKINTACT Monitoring ECG Electrodes, and SKINTACT Low Cost Multipurpose ECG Electrodes.

