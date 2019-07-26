Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Winterflood Securities Limited. The membership will expire as of July 31, 2019. Winterflood Securities Limited has traded with member ID WSL in the INET Trading System Member: Winterflood Securities Limited INET ID: WSL Last day of trading: 31th of July, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone + 44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen