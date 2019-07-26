WiMi: Huawei and Samsung Release 5G Mobile Phones with AR, Which Provides Opportunities For 5G Hologram Providers Like WIMI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / 2019 (World Conference on Mobile Communications) was officially held in Barcelona, Spain. As an important conference in the field of science and technology, we can see a large number of mobile phone to be released as well as up-to-date technology on the MWC every year. Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung, Microsoft, Nokia and many other mobile phone manufacturers unveiled their latest smartphones at the pre-exhibition press conference. It starts to implement technologies that allow users to experience 5G and AR at the same time.

At present, 5G real-time holographic technologies have been successfully applied to MWC World Mobile Congress, which has helped China Mobile and Huawei to open up the first 5G video call. With such headlines as the World Internet Congress and the country's first real-time holographic live broadcast technology, it has attracted the attention of many media reporters, such as CCTV, Zhejiang Satellite TV, China News Service, CGTV and so on, and all tried to experience 5G holographic live broadcast superimposed by three-dimensional dynamic reconstruction and transmission technology. At the 2050 conference, it attracted a large number of dreamers from all over the world who love technology and the future.

With the advent of 5G, a growing number of relevant enterprises will enjoy the convenience of the 5G era. The IPO prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud listing in the US capital market was made public; whose net profit in 2018 exceeds 89 million yuan, with two consecutive years of profit. Net profit increased by 68% in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period last year, and the room for profit growth is large. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Founded in 2015, WiMi Hologram Cloud is one of the leading providers of holographic cloud which is capable of providiing integrated solutions in China. The goal of WiMi Hologram Cloud is to become the potential and internationally influential holographic industry leader in China.

WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain its leading role in industry, and create ecological business models. At present, the holographic face recognition technology and holographic facial transplant technology of WiMi Hologram Cloud have being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology has also being upgraded in order to make breakthroughs in more industries. The goal of WiMi Hologram Cloud is to establish a commercial ecosystem based on holographic technology application.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has the 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It is able to convert ordinary images into holographic 3D content through AI algorithm, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. It has the core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face transplantation, holographic digital life, and has been seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities throughout the world.

With the advent of 5G, WiMi looks forward to working more closely with more partners in the field of 5G real-time holographic communications to promote the landing of new technologies and communication applications as soon as possible in the hope of shaping a better future.

