The rising demand for blood banks is one of the critical reasons that will drive the hematology analyzers and reagents market growth. Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks for testing and storage. Hematology analyzers are extensively used in several screening tests. These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma, and detect infectious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing a huge inflow of blood units from blood donations on a daily basis. This results in an increased the need for hematology analyzers and reagents for blood quantification. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (hospitals and diagnostic centers, blood bank centers, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global hematology analyzers and reagents market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Sysmex Corporation., competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five hematology analyzers and reagents market vendors

Abbott

Abbott operates through five segments: established pharmaceuticals, nutritionals, diagnostics, cardiovascular and neuromodulation, and others. Its key offerings include CELL-DYN Emerald 22. This product is a hematology analyzer for smaller clinical laboratories with numeric keypad entry, reagent tray, and integrated color touchscreen monitor features.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. operates through two segments: life science and clinical diagnostics. Its key offerings include Liquichek Hematology-16 Quality Control. This product is offered for use on most hematology analyzers capable of measuring up to 16 parameters.

Danaher

Danaher operates through four segments: life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental applied solutions. The company's key offerings include DxH 600 Hematology Analyzer. This product performs high-quality cellular analysis in mid to large-volume laboratories.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates through two segments: pharmaceutical and diagnostics. The company's key offerings include Cobas m 511 integrated hematology analyzer. This product is offered to count, identify, isolate and categorize white blood cells, RBCs and platelets and present the digital images of all these cell types on the viewing station.

Sysmex Corporation

Sysmex Corporation operates through its unified business segment. The company's key offerings include XN-550. This product features automated sample loader, automatic rerun, and reflex functionality.

