Skånska Energi Aktiebolag has applied for its shares of series B to be delisted from Nasdaq First North. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Skånska Energi Aktiebolag. Short name: SEAB B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0004051969 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 085557 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on August 9, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.