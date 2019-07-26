PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q2 2019 Financial Results 26-Jul-2019 / 09:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnitogorsk, "26" July 2019 News Release Notice of results Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel works (LSE: MMK) will announce its IFRS results for Q2 and H1 2019 ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 01, 2019. Conference call will be held the same day at 4.00pm Moscow time, 2.00pm London time, 9.00am New York time. To join the conference call, please dial: United Kingdom Number: +44 207 194 3759 (Local access) / 0800 376 6183 (Toll free) US Number: +1 646 722 49 16 (Local access) / 1 844 286 06 43 (Toll free) Russian Number: +7 495 646 9315 (Local access) / 8 800 500 98 63 (Toll free) Conference ID: 66636325# About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing complex encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 million and EBITDA of USD 2,418 million. Contacts: Head of Communications & Public Affairs Kirill Golubkov tel.: +7 (3519) 24-03-02 M: +7 919 306 10 06 e-mail: golubkov.kv@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: NOR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 14770 EQS News ID: 847353 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 26, 2019