The global adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market size is the advantages of novel drugs over chemotherapeutics. The adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market has witnessed the development of novel drugs to treat the condition, which are more efficacious than the treatment options currently available. Chemotherapeutics such as mitotane can cause major side effects including peripheral neuropathy and seizures. Furthermore, the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma with chemotherapeutics has also shown a lower survival rate in patients. This is expected to increase the use of novel drugs, which are showing long-term efficacy and potential benefits in patients.

As per Technavio, the advances in imaging techniques for adrenal tumors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Adrenocortical Carcinoma Drugs Market: Advances in Imaging Techniques for Adrenal Tumors

Over the years, there have been significant advances in imaging techniques for the detection of adrenal lesions. Various imaging techniques with enhanced diagnostic accuracy in a non-invasive manner have been developed for adrenocortical carcinoma. For instance, the multiphase computed tomography technique is one of the latest imaging techniques which can calculate both the absolute percentage and the relative percentage washout, which helps in identifying both benign and malignant lesions of the adrenal gland. This helps healthcare professionals in treating the patient effectively with the correct drugs. Thus, advances in imaging techniques for adrenal tumors will fuel the growth of the adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in imaging techniques for adrenal tumors, other factors such as the increase in R&D, along with the rise in prevalence of genetic disorders will have a significant impact on the adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Adrenocortical carcinoma drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market size by type (chemotherapy, and targeted therapy), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia and ROW respectively. The adrenocortical carcinoma drugs market report identifies factors such as the rising incidence of genetic syndromes, the approval of novel drugs, and the increased R&D of drugs to fuel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

