The London-based developer revealed blockbusting annual figures which show it is debt free, has almost £20 million in the bank, raked in more than half that figure in net profits in 2018-19 and expects twice as much in a year's time.It is not just new prime minister Boris Johnson who has been talking up the prospects of a post-Brexit U.K. as London-based developer Solarcentury yesterday issued impressive annual figures and announced an intent to return its focus back to its homeland. The solar policy void in the U.K. prompted by Brexit-driven paralysis at Westminster saw the developer turn away ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...