StormGain Partners with Newcastle United FC

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE July 26, 2019 / Upstart cryptocurrency trading platform StormGain has signed a sponsorship deal with the superstar English Premier League football club Newcastle United, and is proud to have a place on Newcastle players' sleeves in the 2019/ 2020 season. The newly signed partnership of these two organizations is another step forward for mainstream cryptocurrency recognition and gives fans and traders alike benefits. Together, Newcastle United FC and StormGain will work to introduce the many advantages of cryptocurrency while also creating opportunities for football enthusiasts to win tickets to matches, attend training sessions, and even meet the team.

Click here to view image.

With its sponsorship of Newcastle United, StormGain kicks off its official July 1, 2019 launch with significant momentum. StormGain platform is built on a solid foundation of trust and financial market expertise. Soon, users will be able to participate in the cryptocurrency market by going long or short using crypto futures contracts for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others with multiplier up to 100x and trades denominated in Tether (USDT). They can also buy and hold cryptocurrencies after passing a registration in a minute.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an exciting and a leading football club such as Newcastle United. We believe the collaboration of cryptocurrencies and mainstream sports is inevitable, therefore it's a privilege and an honor for StormGain to be the spearhead of the blockchain community colliding with mainstream sports", says CEO of StormGain Alex Althausen. Cryptocurrency is a financial revolution, but it must first catch mainstream attention before anyone is able to benefit from these digital assets, and notoriously talented football clubs such as Newcastle United are the perfect ambassadors.

"We are delighted to welcome StormGain on board as Newcastle United's new Official Sleeve Partner. We are always looking to support the club's development by pursuing new commercial opportunities and this represents another important partnership for the club. StormGain will offer a range of incredible opportunities and money-can't-buy experiences for fans, so we are really excited to be working together", says Dale Aitchison, Head of Commercial, Newcastle United FC.

At the top tier of English football, NUFC is an ideal representative of the StormGain as these two impressive organizations share the same desire for success. The launch of StormGain will see traders empowered with the market's most sophisticated tools and order types for any strategy consolidated in a streamlined interface, which also includes a custom mobile wallet application allowing 24/7 management of funds and positions from anywhere in the world. The StormGain platform and wallet are protected by industry-leading encryption and security protocols, and the company itself maintains close ties and compliance with financial oversight entities.

About StormGain

StormGain is a cryptocurrency trading platform. Through futures contracts with multiplier up to 100x, it provides an effective channel into the market for users who wish to trade on assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and others. Users can buy or transfer the underlying cryptocurrencies and hold them for free. StormGain's top-tier security measures and operation via Tether provide high level of security, and very easy registration process allows users start utilizing crypto market opportunities very fast.

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: StormGain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553365/StormGain-Partners-with-Newcastle-United-FC