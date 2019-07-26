The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market size is the increased initiatives by governments worldwide. Government bodies across the world are carrying out initiatives aimed at preventing the transmission of new HIV infections, slowing down the progression of the disease and improving the quality of life. All these activities are contributing to the global efforts to reduce the spread of HIV. For instance, the National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) launched by the Government of India aims at preventing and controlling HIV in India. Such initiatives are expected to fuel the demand for STD testing, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances that enable the rapid diagnostics of STDs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market: Advances that Enable the Rapid Diagnostics of STDS

In recent times, the market has witnessed a significant shift from traditional laboratory testing to rapid POC testing, which has become the most accepted method for HIV diagnosis. This method is being implemented to overcome some of barriers between the patient and lab technician during routine screening. Furthermore, the market is witnessing rapid advances in the molecular diagnostics used in STD testing. Such advances that enable the rapid diagnostics of STDs will fuel the growth of the STD testing market size during the forecast period.

"Apart from the technological advances in diagnostics, other factors such as the approval of drugs and strong drug pipeline, and the rising initiatives to increase awareness will have a significant impact on the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market by product (laboratory testing devices, and POC testing devices), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing market report identifies the factors such as the presence of many established vendors, the availability of a wide variety of STD testing kits, and the increasing number of HIV and syphilis cases, to account for the market dominance of North America during the forecast period.

