UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Holding(s) in Company



In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure highlights that the voting rights held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company, Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited ("SLIHL"), and the underlying investment management entity Ignis Investment Services Limited ("IISL") is below the 5% notifiable threshold following clarification that SLIHL and IISL were not delegated voting discretion over those shares managed. A previous disclosure submitted on 25 February 2016 incorrectly indicated that voting discretion had been delegated.



The aggregate of SLA plc affiliated investment management entities continue to manage 43.39% of the issued share capital of the Issuer on behalf of one of its clients as at the date of this announcement but the voting right discretion is retained by the client.