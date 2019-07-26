Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces a project for Bostik to acquire Prochimir, a company specializing in high performance thermobonding adhesive films. This acquisition would enable Bostik to broaden its offering of solvent-free thermobonding solutions earmarked for many fast-growing industrial applications in the automotive, construction, textile and medical markets. It would position Bostik among world-leading players in thermobonding films, and is part of Bostik's strategy to expand through acquisitions targeting leading technologies in a market that remains fragmented.

Thanks to its technical expertise and capacity for innovation, Prochimir develops and markets high performance thermobonding films, used in a growing number of applications in the automotive, construction, textile and healthcare sectors. These environmentally sound solutions ensure excellent adhesion on materials, hence addressing many bonding issues.

Prochimir is a renowned expert in thermobond films and breathable membranes with strong commercial positions with its customers, leaders in their markets. The company operates two leading production facilities, in France (Vendée) and in the United States (Virginia), employs 85 people, and currently reports €30 million sales, with steady growth in the last 5 years. Prochimir's innovative solutions are sold around the world, and exports account for 75% of sales.

This activity perfectly complements Bostik's offering in specialty thermobonding solutions, and offers plenty of strong technological and commercial synergies that will speed up Bostik's development in the fast-growing markets of adhesive bonding.

Closing of the deal is expected in fourth quarter 2019, subject to consultation of trade unions and approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ around 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

