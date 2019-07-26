The global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size is the growth of distributed power generation base. The presence of natural pollutants, such as agricultural pollutants, dust, and saltwater spray near coastal areas, can directly impact the efficiency of gas turbines. Moreover, gas turbines are mainly installed in harsh environmental conditions, and they consume considerable atmospheric air to combust oil. Thus, to protect gas turbines from air pollutants, most industrial operators install air inlet filtration systems that comply with MERV 15/F9 standards. The use of HEPA air filters provides effective filter media with efficiency levels higher than that mentioned in the MERV 15/F9 standards. As gas turbines are an essential part of the distributed power technologies, the growth of the distributed power generation base will directly impact the growth of the industrial HEPA filters market.

As per Technavio, the rising focus on preventive maintenance will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Industrial High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market: Rising Focus on Preventive Maintenance

HEPA filters encounter various problems such as air pressure drop due to a high level of air contamination that causes a blockage. Thus, vendors are focusing on the continuous monitoring of HEPA filters to address issues and enhance the overall operation of air filters. Some of the industrial HEPA filters manufacturers have started to offer HEPA filter monitoring systems. The real-time monitoring of HEPA filters helps in tracking the performance of the filters and estimating the right time for replacing filters before undergoing a pressure drop during air filtration. Thus, the rising focus on predictive maintenance is likely to be one of the key trends that will impact the growth of the industrial HEPA filters market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the rising focus on preventive maintenance, other factors such as growing market consolidation, and the increase in oil and gas pipeline activity will have a significant impact on the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Industrial High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial HEPA filters market size by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the industrial HEPA filters market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market report identifies factors such as the increasing demand from oil and gas industry, and the presence of numerous consumer electronic device OEMs to fuel the growth of the industrial HEPA filters market share in APAC during the forecast period.

