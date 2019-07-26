sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 26, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

  • 2019 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day, July 30, Boston, MA.

    • Members of uniQure's management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, July 30.
  • 11th Annual Bioprocessing Summit, August 12 - 16, Boston, MA.

     On Thursday, August 15th at 4:15 p.m. ET, Jacek Lubelski, Ph.D., VP Global Pharmaceutical Development at uniQure, will be presenting "rAAV Large Scale Manufacturing using the Baculovirus Expression Vector Systems (BEVS) technology"
  • Reimbursement and Access 2019 Conference, August 13 - 14, Philadelphia, PA.

    • Nick Li, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Director Health Economics and Outcomes Research at uniQure, will be participating in the panel discussion "Building Value and Establishing Market Access Pathways for Cell and Gene Therapies" on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:15 a.m. ET.
  • Hemophilia Drug Development Conference (HDD), August 20 - 22, Boston, MA.

     Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will be presenting on the "Significance of Neutralizing Antibodies in Gene Therapy in Hemophilia (http://uniqure.com/gene-therapy/hemophilia.php)" on Thursday, August 22nd at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts
For Investors: For Media:
Maria E. CantorEva M. MulderTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: +31 20 240 6103Direct: 339-970-7558

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

