NeoMagic Corp: NeoMagic(R) Corporation eCommerce Division MercadoMagico.com Introduces Meal-Starter Kits and China Direct

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / NeoMagic Corporation (OTC PINK: NMGC) continues to maintain its core business with shipments of its core product line of MiMagic application processors.

NeoMagic's eCommerce division, MercadoMagico.com, has experienced a steady increase in website traffic, as well as a rise in the visit to conversion ratio, as a direct result of continuous investments and refinements to its MercadoMagico.com eCommerce site. This upward trend has been particularly noticeable with our Mexico site, MercadoMagico.com.mx, as a result of increased name credibility and recognition.

MercadoMagico is making mealtime easier for busy families with the introduction of its a new product line of Meal Starters Kits. With these new Meal Starters kits, MercadoMagico intends to provide a convenient way for families to have quick, nutritious and low-prepare meal options.

Further, MercadoMagico has successfully aligned itself with one of China's largest suppliers. With the addition of the new category, China Direct, MercadoMagico.com customers now have access to a wider range of quality and cost-competitive products shipped directly from China to the United States. The new China Direct offering will bring electronics, toys, cell phones, virtual reality headsets, 3D printers, home decor, apparel and much more to the MercadoMagico platform.

"The introduction of China Direct is MercadoMagico's first step into becoming a global eCommerce platform. We invite other Chinese manufacturers and distributors to open an account on MercadoMagico.com," said David Tomasello, Chairman of NeoMagic Corporation.

The Company's goal is to continue to focus on identifying new opportunities to monetize existing MiMagic family products and increase revenues of its MercadoMagico brand by extending it to new geographical locations, to facilitate its ability to return to full-time financial reporting.

