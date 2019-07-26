Mr. Ben Yam, Chief Financial Officer of NetDragon (right), receives "IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award 2019" from Mr. Chan Pak Lam, Chairman of The Institute of Securities Dealers (left)

Awardees, Officiating Guests and Members of the IFAPC



HONG KONG, July 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that, the Company stood out among many Hong Kong listed companies and was awarded the "IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award 2019" by the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited ("IFAPC"). The award recognises the Company's exceptional performance in corporate transparency and investor relations.This marks the seventh "IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award" since it was launched and the event was hosted by the IFAPC and co-organized by Metro Finance Radio. The award-winning companies were judged by a professional panel consisting of renowned stock analysts with strong credibility and influence in the industry. Among many listed companies in Hong Kong, the panel selected 20 companies with prominent performance in transparency, corporate governance and investor relations over the past year. The "IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award 2019" ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on this Thursday (25 July 2019). The award-winning companies include blue chip companies such as Swire Pacific Limited, MTR Corporation Limited and CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited.Mr. Ben Yam, Chief Financial Officer of NetDragon, commented: "It is our honour to receive the 'IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award'. We are very grateful to the panel for their recognition and support for our business performance, corporate governance and investor relations. NetDragon is a highly creative and design-focused company. As a result of such DNA, we have achieved remarkable results in gaming, mobile internet and online education over the years. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Company this year, this award serves as great encouragement to the NetDragon family. In future, NetDragon will continue to strive to maintain the highest standard in investor relations and corporate governance, and to generate sustainable returns for investors."NetDragon is a global leader in building internet communities and ecosystems. It has developed multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. As currently one of the most renowned online game developers in China, NetDragon is also developing the largest global online learning community. Since its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, the Company has built a professional investor relations management system to facilitate close and seamless communication with investors and hence a reputable image in the capital markets. The Company will continue to enhance and optimize its corporate governance and investor relations, provide detailed and accurate information to investors, and establish multi-directional communication channels for different parties in order to deepen their understanding about the Company's financial position and development strategies.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.For investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: ir.netdragon.comSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.