Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,20 Euro		+0,50
+0,99 %
WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
26.07.2019 | 14:12
(2 Leser)
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

26 July 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedLowest price paid per share (USX)Highest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
19 July 2019100,00056.4757.2356.856498New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
22 July 201995,00056.4957.3557.104748NYSE
23 July 201993,00057.1857.7157.522050NYSE
24 July 201996,00056.5357.5256.936186NYSE
25 July 201995,00056.2156.9856.554644NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:19, 22, 23, 24 and 25 July 2019
Investment firm:HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/6531/190726_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1895 231 313

FN Beta