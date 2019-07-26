sprite-preloader
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of extraordinary general meeting

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of extraordinary general meeting

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Dissemination of a regulatory announcement that contains inside information according to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

26 July 2019

Result of extraordinary general meeting

Karelian Diamonds announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, a poll was taken on each of the resolutions proposed. Resolutions 1 to 5 pertaining to the removal of Professor Richard Conroy, Maureen Jones, Seamus Fitzpatrick, Louis Maguire and Dr. Sor?a Conroy were not passed. Resolutions 6 to 9 pertaining to the appointment of Alan Osborne, Stephen Grimmer, Martin Doyle and Kevin Taylor were not passed.

Accordingly the board of the Company will remain unchanged and be composed of Professor Richard Conroy (Chairman), Maureen Jones (Managing Director), Seamus Fitzpatrick (Non-Executive Director), Louis Maguire (Non-Executive Director), Dr Sor?a Conroy (Non-Executive Director) and Brendan McMorrow (Non-Executive Director).

The results of each resolution are set out below and will also be available on the Company's website shortly.

ResolutionDetailFor (%)For Number of SharesAgainst (%)Against Number of Shares
1That Professor Richard Conroy be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting47.75%11,908,71252.25%13,028,636
2That Maureen Jones be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with effect from the end of the Extraordinary General Meeting47.75%11,908,71652.25%13,028,632
3That Seamus Fitzpatrick be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71052.25%13,028,632
4That Louis Maguire be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71052.25%13,028,632
5That Dr. Sor?a Conroy be and is hereby removed from office as a director of the Company in accordance with Section 146 of the Companies Act 2014 with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71652.25%13,028,632
6That Alan Osborne be appointed as director with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71852.25%13,028,591
7That Stephen Grimmer be appointed as director with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71852.25%13,028,591
8That Martin Doyle be appointed as director with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71852.25%13,028,591
9That Kevin Taylor be appointed as director with immediate effect47.75%11,908,71852.25%13,028,591

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 24,940,221 ordinary shares of €0.00025, representing 72.31% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the EGM for every resolution. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 36,989,178 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. Each of the resolutions were proposed as ordinary resolutions. Less than 3000 votes were withheld for each resolution.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

