There has been a growing demand for single-use bioreactors in recent years as single-use bioreactors are easy to use and can be easily set up for continuous processing. Single-use bioreactors can also be easily customized to cater to the requirements of a continuous processing operation, eliminating the need for extensive re-work of the facility infrastructure and investments. Moreover, as single-use bioreactors do not require the same piping infrastructure and utilities, maintenance costs are significantly reduced. These advantages are expected to boost the demand for single-use bioreactors in the coming years. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-users (biopharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and contract research organizations) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

"Biopharmaceutical companies will account for the highest growth in the global bioreactors market during the forecast period because of the growing demand for oncology drugs. The increasing adoption of bioreactors for drug development and gene therapy will also drive bioreactors market growth in this end-user segment," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five bioreactors market vendors

Danaher

Danaher operates in four segments: life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental applied solutions. The company's key offerings include: iCELLis Bioreactor. This product is offered as a single-use, automated, and fixed-bed bioreactor, and provides excellent cell growth conditions for adherent cells.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare operates through three segments: healthcare systems, life sciences, and healthcare digital. Its key offerings include: Xcellerex XDR 10 single-use stirred-tank bioreactor. This product is offered as a flexible, stirred-tank bioreactor system for use in small-scale production, process development, and process troubleshooting.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates through three segments: healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company's key offerings include: Mobius Single-use Bioreactors. This product is a stirred tank bioreactor for use in suspension and adherent cell culture applications.

Sartorius

Sartorius operates through two segments: bioprocess solutions and lab products services. The company's key offerings include: ambr 15 cell culture. This product is used for 24 or 48 parallel cultivations in a cost-effective, 10-15 mL micro bioreactor format.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific operates through four segments: life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, laboratory products and services. The company's key offerings include: open architecture single-use bioreactors and integrated single-use bioreactors.

