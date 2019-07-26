Cohort delivered another year of growth in what remained quite a constrained defence spending environment in its domestic markets. The recently acquired Chess Technologies delivered a stronger than expected performance in its initial period of consolidation, helping to mitigate the slippage of profits into FY20 at EID as an export contract was signed too late to be shipped in FY19. The record order intake and stronger backlogs across the group provide a solid foundation for growth, enhanced by a full-year contribution from Chess. Our EPS estimates are marginally reduced for FY20, but we expect stronger growth and cash flows in FY21. The FY21e P/E of 11.3x remains below UK defence sector peers despite the continued positive progress of the group.

