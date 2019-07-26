The global zero-waste shampoo market is expected to post a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for shampoo bars. Shampoo bars have recently gained traction among millennials and emerged as a key replacement for traditional shampoo bottles as these bars are easy to carry and good for the environment. In addition, most shampoo bars are rich in essential oils, which further helps to nourish and cleanse hair as they contain antibacterial and antifungal properties, which eliminate the growth of bacteria. For instance, Lush Retail, one of the major vendors in the global zero-waste shampoo market, offers shampoo bars that are equipped with juniper berry oil with an essence of lavender and rosemary. Owing to advantages such as durability, easy to use, and environmental sustainability, the market will witness an increase in the revenue generated by the global zero-waste shampoo market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for vegan products among millennials will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global zero-waste shampoo market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Zero-Waste Shampoo Market: Growing Demand for Vegan Products Among Millennials

At present, increasing awareness about animal-derived products has led to an increase in demand for zero-waste products, including zero-waste shampoos which are a 100% vegan product. Increasing consciousness among consumers about cruelty-free brands and the adverse environmental impact of animal-based products has further augmented the demand for vegan products. Also, vegan products benefit sensitive skin as they contain natural ingredients and anti-aging properties. The demand for zero-waste products including zero-waste shampoos is expected increase significantly over the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for vegan products among millennials, other factors such as the disadvantages associated with consumption of plastics, growth of e-commerce market, and introduction of sustainable packaging are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Zero-Waste Shampoo Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global zero-waste shampoo market by distribution channel (offline and online), by type (zero-waste shampoo bottle and zero-waste shampoo bar) and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion activities of many international brands in this region.

