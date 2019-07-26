A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestretail customer segmentation engagement for a leading European retailer.This success story is a classic example of how our advanced customer analytics expertise helped a retailer to drive significant improvements in sales and campaign effectiveness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005221/en/

Retail Customer Segmentation Analytics Engagement (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to the complexities in retail processes, customer segmentation has turned out to be the most common approach to tackling challenges in the retail industry. However, due to the lack of analytics expertise, most retail companies haven't focused much on exploiting the benefits of retail customer segmentation models. This, in turn, has severely affected overall business growth and profit margins. Having realized the benefits of customer segmentation in retail, leading retailers are now focusing on incorporating analytics in their business processes achieve desired outcomes.

Request a free demo to know how you can apply these methodologies to address your business requirements.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading player in the European retail industry. The growing need to address customer demands and cut down costs prompted the client to leverage Quantzig's analytics expertise to better understand its customers. The retailer was looking at leveraging custom-built retail customer segmentation models to enhance the efficiency of its business processes by segmenting its customers into homogenous groups.

Retail customer segmentation is crucial for businesses looking to gain a competitive edge in today's complex retail scenario. Get in touch with our analytics experts to know how our advanced customer analytics solutions can help.

"Given the competitiveness in today's complex business scenario, investing in customer segmentation analytics is crucial for businesses as it empowers retailers to proactively respond to the changes in customer demand," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client devise a robust retail customer segmentation strategy we put together a team of customer analytics experts who designed and implemented an effective retail customer segmentation strategy by integrating in-store data with customer data sets. Adapting to the new retail customer segmentation strategy not only helped them automate personalized communications but also improved marketing campaigns and increased sales.

Quantzig's retail customer segmentation solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 2X improvement in campaign effectiveness

Improve sales by 3X

Extracting insights from customer data can be a challenging task for retail companies. Request a free proposal to know how our customer segmentation analytics solutions can help you gain a leading edge.

Quantzig's retail customer segmentation solutions offered predictive insights on:

Implementing a robust retail customer segmentation strategy

Using customized dashboards to improve process efficiency

How can customer analytics help you drive business excellence? Request for more information for in-depth insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005221/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us