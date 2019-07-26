Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC PINK: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) is currently drilling its Golden Valley Project in Quebec. The property, which consists of 33 claims totalling 1,601 hectares, is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is easily accessed by all-year highway. The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometers south of Hecla Mining's Casa Berardi Mine, in an area that drew attention following Inco Exploration's discovery of gold mineralization in 1983 at the Golden Pond Project, and Teck Resources' gold-silver-zinc-copper discovery at the Estrades Project.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_9bxhhoc1/Black-Tusk-begins-15-hole-drill-program-at-Golden-Valley-gold-project-in-Abitibi-Greenstone-Belt-Quebec

Hecla's underground Casa Berardi gold mine produced 130,647 ounces of gold in 2018 at a cash cost, after by-product credits, of $800 per ounce. Hecla recently updated its proven and probable mineral resource estimate for its Casa Berardi property, which accounts for 37% of Hecla's revenues, reporting around 1.9 million ounces of gold.

A total of 15 sites have been selected for drilling, with several targets delineated from historic drilling. The structures include potential shear-hosted gold mineralization and potential multi-element iron formation mineralization as logged during historic drilling programs.

Drilling of 10 holes over a one kilometer strike length at Target I is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of a gold-bearing shear zone intercepted in prior drill programs. Drilling of 5 holes over a 1.2 kilometer strike length at Target II is designed to verify and expand upon the presence of gold-bearing iron formation intercepted in prior drill programs. A magnetic high linear passes through the area of drilling where Noranda Inc. completed a two-hole drill program in 2004.

Continued drilling will follow mineralized structures mapped by the initial drill holes.

Richard Penn, CEO, stated: "We are extremely excited to be on the ground here with our exploration team and it has been very pleasing to see the current scale of our operation underway."

Black Tusk personnel will oversee the drilling program, with a local Quebec-based consulting group handling core logging and core sampling at Black Tusk Resources core shack, located in Villebois, approximately 25 kilometers south of the Golden Valley Property.

The company also has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometers north of the city of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 778-384-8923 or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46547