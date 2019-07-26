Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2019) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Company") ("American Creek") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 6,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for proceeds of $300,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A Finder's Fee of 5% may be paid associated with this financing.

Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including the advancement of key assets in BC's Golden Triangle.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

American Creek Resources "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to act as Primary Investor Social Media and Online Marketing Platform

The Company is also pleased to announce the launch of a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. The forum will serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

AGORACOM "CEO Verified" provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform, which will provide American Creek Resources executives and shareholders with a trusted online forum. There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum and read posts. Those wishing to post questions, comments and interact with both company officers and other shareholders can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.

The American Creek Resources Discussion Forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/AmericanCreek/forums/discussion

Verified officers at launch on August 1:

Darren Blaney, President and CEO

Rob Edwards, CFO

Kelvin Burton, Investor Relations

Darren Blaney, President and CEO stated, "Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as ours and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent discussion without the nonsense that plagues other such sites. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create great, vibrant and constructive interaction for the long term benefit of everyone. "

George Tsiolis, AGORACOM Founder stated "Given the state of affairs in the red hot Golden Triangle, American Creek executives will have a lot to say and their shareholders are going to have a lot of questions in the coming months. This CEO Verified Discussion Forum will provide a home for trusted information, full transparency and civilized 24/7/365 interaction."

In addition to the CEO Verified Forum, the Company will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network, extensive search engine marketing and social media engagement targeting the Golden Triangle over the next 12 months. Sponsorships of digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of American Creek amongst small cap investors.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM achieved a major milestone on February 28, 2019 surpassing 600 Million-page views (90% AGORACOM / 10% Twitter) from 7.7 Million investors that visited 55.2 Million times. These milestones continue to demonstrate that AGORACOM is the primary home for serious small cap investors that want to discover their next great small cap company.

Shares for Services

The Company intends to issue common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to AGORA in exchange for the Services. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be issuing a total fee of $45,000 (plus GST) in instalments over the next 12 months.

The number of Common Shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Common Shares of the Company on the Toronto Venture Exchange on the first trading day following the end of each period for which the Services were provided by AGORA.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective July 15, 2019 and the agreement is subject to Exchange approval.





Image of mineralized zones on Treaty Creek located adjacent to Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/46549_2fcccb5dd48ccaa5_001full.jpg

Eric Sprott invests in Treaty Creek

With Eric Sprott's latest $3,000,000 investment announced on Friday he has now personally invested $4.5 million into the Treaty Creek Joint Venture through its operator and 60% owner Tudor Gold. In a podcast (also on Friday) Eric enthusiastically described the potential of the Treaty Creek project when he made statements like:

"It's drilling a monster play just like the GT Gold play" "The last hole they announced, which was last year, was 563 meters of 1.08 gold."

"It's in the perfect logistical place to develop it. The market cap of the company (Tudor) is like under $50 million and yet what we're shooting for is to define a 10 or 20-million-ounce discovery, so you're paying nothing for this discovery."

"So that's the sort of play that I like where man, if the price of gold goes to $1,700 or $2,000 these plays will look so economically viable and the stock will go up so much, and the analogy I use is Seabridge back in 2000. I remember buying it at a dollar…and Seabridge went from $1 to $35 dollars! That is what we are looking for - a dollar to $35 dollars, set you up for life!"

American Creek Resources has a fully carried 20% interest (1/3 of Tudors 60% interest) in the Treaty Creek Joint Venture and has a "free ride" with no associated exploration/development costs until such time as a production notice is given. This puts American Creek shareholders in an extremely favorable leveraged position, especially considering the other exceptional properties it owns including two more in BC's Golden Triangle. American Creek is presently valued at, and is trading at less than 1/3 of Tudor's present value (Treaty Creek being Tudor's focus and flagship property), offering an even more leveraged opportunity at the moment.

The Goldstorm zone at Treaty Creek has the potential to be a world class gold deposit with lower costs and far better logistics than Seabridges' adjacent KSM. According to Sprott, Seabridge set a lot of people up for life and the opportunity for something similar by "paying nothing for the discovery" is right here, right now.

Click the link below for the Sprott podcast. Tudor/Treaty Creek are discussed beginning at about the 10:07 mark....but we suggest you listen to the whole thing as Eric describes the present gold/silver market in general.

https://www.sprottmoney.com/Blog/paradigm-shift-what-a-week-for-precious-metals-weekly-wrap-up-july-19-2019.html

For details about the Treaty Creek JV please visit our website here: https://americancreek.com/index.php/projects/treaty-creek/home

About American Creek Resources

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46549