The global rubber anti-tack agents market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the developments in end-user industries driving demand for rubber anti-tack agents. The processing of rubber involves the use of rubber anti-tack agents to enhance operational efficiency during the manufacturing of various types of rubber-based products. For instance, in the healthcare industry, rubber is used in medical supplies such as injection vials, closures for infusion containers, lyophilization, and in blood collection tubes. In automobiles, the air-conditioning system uses rubber in the form of seals around the fittings and shafts and in hoses. The tires used in automobiles constitute one of the major applications in the global rubber market. Therefore, an increase in the use of rubber in end-user industries is expected to drive the growth of the global rubber anti-tack agents market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing automotive industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global rubber anti-tack agents market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Growing Automotive Industry

Population growth coupled with increasing disposable income are the major factors spurring the demand for automotive vehicles. The growth of the automotive industry has intensified the demand for rubber. Rising demand for rubber tires in the automotive industry will drive the growth of the rubber market, and, in turn, drive the growth of the global rubber anti-tack agents market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing automotive industry, rapid industrialization in emerging economies is one other factor that is expected to boost market growth. Population growth in APAC countries, such as India and China, coupled with increasing disposable incomes are other factors that are encouraging major manufacturers to set up their production facilities in the region. The various applications of rubber are expected to witness progressive growth in the region because of increased spending by consumers. Thus, rapid industrialization in APAC is driving the growth of the rubber market in the region, thereby significantly spurring the demand for rubber anti-tack agents during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Rubber Anti-Tack Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global rubber anti-tack agents market by type (stearates, fatty acid esters, fatty acid amides, soaps, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to rise in the production of automobiles in the region.

