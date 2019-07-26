Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest Q&A session on the future of medical device industry with Mr. Vivek Sikaria, AVP Custom Research (Market and Competitive Intelligence). Mr. Sikaria is a thought leader in strategy consulting, market intelligence, and competitive insights. He has extensive knowledge working with Infiniti's clients in the healthcare and medical devices domain, specifically on topics relating to market entry, market potential, and emerging opportunities assessment. In this blog, Mr. Sikaria provides some key insights on the present scenario in the global medical devices market and also discusses what companies in this sector must do to thrive in the long-run.

The process of introducing medical devices to markets across the globe can be complex, requiring an understanding of premarket preparation and approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Furthermore, with the advent of various micro and macro trends such as enhanced buying power of payers or providers, complex regulatory scrutiny, and the introduction of new healthcare delivery models, medical device manufacturers have been struggling to develop effective market entry strategies. Medical device companies must now decipher strategies to adapt to the market dynamism and plan their market expansion.

With payers' increasing focus on value-based reimbursement and health systems' continuing interest in outpatient services and home care services, the landscape for the healthcare industry will likely go through a massive change in the near future. Medical device companies that adapt to these trends will find enormous opportunities to grow and thrive.

"A key strategy to stay ahead of the curve in today's dynamic medical device market is to become agile innovators," says Mr. Sikaria.

Keeping a keen watch on the developments in the medical devices market is vital for players in this sector. It can aid in decision-making relating to the organic expansion of existing markets, opening up of new markets, and can even help companies identify M&A opportunities. It is also a great way to identify adjacent categories in the market where medical device companies can operate and even supplement the current product lines. Analyzing emerging technologies can also open up a completely new market where the business is currently not operating in.

In this discussion, Mr. Sikaria provides answers to questions relating to:

What are the market dynamics affecting the medical devices marketplace?

Is it important for medical device manufacturers to track emerging technologies?

How reliable are market research reports as a source of data and decision-making in the medical device industry?

What is the best way to study the market for a new technology in the medical device industry?

