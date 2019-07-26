How do you fancy winning a place at the Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD? Intertops Poker is giving you a chance to win a seat at the table via a number of satellite tournaments starting on 29th July.

The Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD takes place from 30th October 4th November 2019 and as one of the Intertops Poker satellite winners you will receive a truly VIP stay during the tournament and that all important chance to take home the top prize.

The satellite winner package is worth €2,500 and includes:

Buy-in to the MPF main event, Day1C, November 1st

5-night stay for two in a luxury room at the Hilton 5* Malta Resort

Tickets for the exclusive MPF VIP Player party

$500 to help with travel expenses

Dinner with the Intertops Poker Team

Intertops Poker Gear

Satellite tournaments will take place on the following days and at the following times between 29th July and 4th August 2019.

Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Step 1 $2+$0.20

Daily, starting July 29th to August 3rd

starting times: 6:10pm 12:10am 6:10am 12:10pm (all times in EDT)

(12:10pm 6:10pm 12:10am 6:10am all times in CEST)

« 1 ticket for Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Step 2 guaranteed!

Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Step 2 $10+$1

Daily, starting July 29th to August 4th

starting times: 7:10pm 1:10am 7:10am 1:10pm (all times in EDT)

(1:10pm 7:10pm 1:10am 7:10am all times in CEST)

« 1 ticket for Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Final guaranteed!

Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD 'ULTIMATE' FREEROLL

Sunday, August 4th at 2am EDT (8am CEST)

« 1 ticket for Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Final guaranteed!

Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Last Chance I $8+$0.80

Sunday, August 4th at 5am EDT (11am CEST)

« 1 ticket for Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Final guaranteed!

Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Last Chance II $8+$0.80

Sunday, August 4th at 8am EDT (2pm CEST)

« 1 ticket for Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Final guaranteed!

Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD Satellite Final $100+$10

Sunday, August 4th at 1:10pm EDT (7:10pm CEST)

« 1x Malta Poker Festival €500,000 GTD package guaranteed!

In addition, if you would like to keep up to speed with all the action from the European Poker Championship from Casino Velden in Austria you can follow our daily updates and coverage here.

ENDS

Editor's notes:

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005317/en/

Contacts:

GameOn Marketing

Sarah Blackburn Director GameOn

0034628499459