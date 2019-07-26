AJG Capital: Bethpage Developer Anthony Galeotafiore Breaks Ground on Luxury Rental Project in Bayshore

BETHPAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Last year Long Island Real Estate Developer Anthony Galeotafiore and his company AJG Capital has purchased the site at 64 Park Avenue in Bay Shore, New York with the intention of securing site plan approval from the Town of Islip to build a luxury mixed use rental property known as Park Avenue Lofts. The highly anticipated project received site plan approval in November of 2018. Immediately following, Anthony Galeotafiore worked expeditiously with his team to secure the building permits from the Town of Islip. After much back and forth to get the project right, Galeotafiore has recently secured building permits in July 2019. After a beautiful ground breaking ceremony, the Park Avenue Lofts project is now underway. According to Anthony Galeotafiore, the building will be up and ready to be rented by April 2020 - "we are so excited to be a part of the rapid redevelopment that is taking place in Bay Shore," commented Galeotafiore.

Bay Shore has been going through a rapid transformation like many of the Downtowns on Long Island. Park Avenue Loft sits 50 yards away from the Bay Shore LIRR Train station so it will certainly appeal to those looking to commute into Manhattan. Given that the property sits right in the mix of the bustling Downtown of Bay Shore it appeals to people who are looking for a lifestyle where they can walk out of their apartment and be in the middle of restaurants, cafes, bars, and entertainment. According to Galeotafiore, the completion of the project will be by the early part of 2020. Galeotafiore looks to invest in areas in Long Island that are on the brink of revitalizing. The Park Avenue Lofts project fits that exact criteria.

There will be a mix of unit sizes from studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units all with modern finishes and amenities, gourmet granite kitchens with stainless steel appliances with a modern look and feel. For more information go to www.AJGCapitalGrp.com or call 516-933-4002.

Anthony Galeotafiore

AJG Capital

326 Broadway Suite 201

Bethpage, NY 11714

516-933-4002

www.ajgcapitalgrp.com

SOURCE: AJG Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553508/Bethpage-Developer-Anthony-Galeotafiore-Breaks-Ground-on-Luxury-Rental-Project-in-Bayshore