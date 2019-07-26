The "French CBD Market Report report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Gain a thorough understanding of CBD consumer choices and behaviours with this French market report package, consisting of 3 analytical reports. The report series are based on our survey of French users conducted in December 2018. The survey collected responses from 1027 participants.
Report A looks at consumer demographics, their attitudes and opinions towards CBD and reasons for and against CBD use.
Report B investigates consumer choices categorised by occasional and frequent users and explores, reasons for use, expenditure and preferred product types based on demographics.
Report C focuses on regular users of CBD defined as using CBD at least once a week and analyses consumption habits, popular products, brands and reasons for use, purchase channels, product efficacy and product satisfaction, daily CBD usage levels and spend across product types, future consumption habits and important product attributes.
With this essential series of reports, discover the current potential of the French CBD market.
Key Topics Covered:
Report A:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- User demographics
- Psychographic profiles
- Sentiment and association
- Reasons for not trying CBD or using more CBD
Report B:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Product types
- Purchase channels
- Reasons for using CBD
- CBD spending
- Trust in CBD content
- Lesser-known products
Report C:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Consumption habits
- Regularly used products
- Reasons for use
- Purchase channels
- CBD effects and consumer satisfaction
- Last product purchased
- Spending and consumption
- Consumption changes and product attributes
