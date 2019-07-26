The "French CBD Market Report report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gain a thorough understanding of CBD consumer choices and behaviours with this French market report package, consisting of 3 analytical reports. The report series are based on our survey of French users conducted in December 2018. The survey collected responses from 1027 participants.

Report A looks at consumer demographics, their attitudes and opinions towards CBD and reasons for and against CBD use.

Report B investigates consumer choices categorised by occasional and frequent users and explores, reasons for use, expenditure and preferred product types based on demographics.

Report C focuses on regular users of CBD defined as using CBD at least once a week and analyses consumption habits, popular products, brands and reasons for use, purchase channels, product efficacy and product satisfaction, daily CBD usage levels and spend across product types, future consumption habits and important product attributes.

With this essential series of reports, discover the current potential of the French CBD market.

Key Topics Covered:

Report A:

Executive summary

Introduction

User demographics

Psychographic profiles

Sentiment and association

Reasons for not trying CBD or using more CBD

Report B:

Executive summary

Introduction

Product types

Purchase channels

Reasons for using CBD

CBD spending

Trust in CBD content

Lesser-known products

Report C:

Executive summary

Introduction

Consumption habits

Regularly used products

Reasons for use

Purchase channels

CBD effects and consumer satisfaction

Last product purchased

Spending and consumption

Consumption changes and product attributes

