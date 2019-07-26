The "Oil Refining Industry in Finland 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil Refining Industry in Finland is a complete source of information on Finland crude oil refining industry.

It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Finland and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.

Scope

Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2018

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Figures Tables

2 Introduction to Finland Refining Markets

2.1 What is This Report About?

2.2 Market Definition

3 Refining Industry in Finland

3.1 Finland Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of Finland in Global and Regional Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 Finland Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018

4 Finland Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Finland Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Finland Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Finland Refining Sector

5 Finland Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2025

5.1 Finland Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.1 Finland Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.2 Finland Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.3 Finland Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2025

5.1.4 Finland LPG Demand Forecast to 2025

5.2 Finland Refined Products Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.1 Finland Gasoline Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.2 Finland Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.3 Finland Kerosene Production Forecast to 2025

5.2.4 Finland LPG Production Forecast to 2025

6 Finland Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2025

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Finland

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Finland Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2025

6.3 Finland Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2025

6.4 Finland Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2025

6.5 Finland Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2025

6.6 Finland Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2025

7 Finland Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Finland

7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries

8 Key Strategies Finland Refining Companies

8.1 Finland Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2025

9 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Neste Corporation

