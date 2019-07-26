In Germany, the Korean PV manufacturer increased output to 760 MW last year. Despite a highly competitive environment and persistently high pressure on margins, Hanwha says it is looking to the future with optimism. The company has further diversified away from solar module production in recent months.From pv magazine Germany. Hanwha Q-Cells GmbH, the Korean PV manufacturer with German roots, sold more than 760 MW of its high-performance modules in Germany last year to top the market, according to an internal company report. Hanwha said it also expanded in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and ...

