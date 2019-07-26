Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-Jul-2019 / 16:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Simon Emeny has transferred 527,842 'B' Ordinary 4p Shares in the Company at nil cost to his wife, Selina Emeny. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 020 8996 2105 26 July 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14838 EQS News ID: 847649 End of Announcement EQS News Service

