Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision"), LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with KEPLER CHEUVREUX, for the first half of 2019:
- Resources available on 30 June 2019: 120 000 shares and 6 981 203,13
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 633
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 987
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 320 706 shares for 7 273 963,88
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 433 206 shares for 10 166 123,45
As a reminder:
- at the time of the last half-year assessment on 31 December 2018, the resources available were 232 500 shares and 4 096 064,47;
- on 7 October 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 shares and 20 000 000, the amount allocated to the contract being then reduced to 10 000 000 as from 1 March 2014;
- LAGARDERE SCA and KEPLER CHEUVREUX signed on 3 April 2019 an amendment to the liquidity contract, applicable as from 1 January 2019, in order to reflect changes in and to comply with regulations and notably the AMF Decision.
Aggregated data for each trading day of the first half of 2019.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
633
320,706
7,273,963.88
987
433,206
10,166,123.45
02/01/2019
9
6,000
129,720.00
4
2,500
54,375.00
03/01/2019
6
2,500
55,000.00
07/01/2019
44
18,832
407,147.84
9
3,832
83,346.00
08/01/2019
20
5,000
110,450.00
09/01/2019
25
18,500
417,915.00
10/01/2019
2
1,000
22,500.00
11/01/2019
2
1,000
22,710.00
14/01/2019
8
2,366
53,944.80
15/01/2019
33
18,000
403,020.00
1
634
14,505.92
16/01/2019
2
300
6,711.00
17/01/2019
13
5,202
116,056.62
18/01/2019
30
20,502
469,700.82
23/01/2019
3
2,500
56,900.00
25/01/2019
32
18,500
435,675.00
28/01/2019
24
13,000
300,040.00
2
1,000
23,580.00
29/01/2019
17
10,000
229,700.00
30/01/2019
2
1,000
22,970.00
31/01/2019
13
2,500
57,075.00
01/02/2019
30
9,500
222,110.00
04/02/2019
2
1,000
23,100.00
05/02/2019
5
6,000
139,740.00
07/02/2019
28
22,500
509,175.00
08/02/2019
7
5,000
112,050.00
11/02/2019
3
2,500
55,550.00
12/02/2019
2
1,000
22,410.00
13/02/2019
1
1,000
22,600.00
14/02/2019
3
1,000
22,650.00
19/02/2019
3
2,500
56,250.00
20/02/2019
12
6,500
148,785.00
21/02/2019
2
3,000
68,850.00
25/02/2019
4
500
11,300.00
26/02/2019
4
2,500
56,250.00
27/02/2019
2
2,500
55,500.00
28/02/2019
10
5,000
114,000.00
01/03/2019
21
10,500
241,815.00
04/03/2019
1
1,000
23,150.00
4
2,500
58,125.00
05/03/2019
15
9,500
218,500.00
06/03/2019
3
3,500
79,835.00
07/03/2019
8
5,570
126,327.60
7
3,500
79,485.00
08/03/2019
14
3,946
89,100.68
11
5,000
113,500.00
11/03/2019
3
2,000
45,760.00
12/03/2019
1
1,000
22,950.00
13/03/2019
15
9,984
227,335.68
14/03/2019
86
59,500
1,421,455.00
15/03/2019
10
7,500
180,975.00
30
7,500
185,025.00
18/03/2019
5
10,000
239,200.00
19/03/2019
12
3,000
71,550.00
26
8,000
192,880.00
20/03/2019
2
1,000
24,000.00
4
1,000
24,010.00
21/03/2019
15
5,000
117,600.00
22/03/2019
13
15,000
343,800.00
3
998
23,153.60
25/03/2019
73
20,000
450,000.00
26/03/2019
19
13,000
292,370.00
31
17,485
394,986.15
27/03/2019
15
3,482
79,006.58
39
7,499
170,602.25
28/03/2019
20
5,566
125,068.02
7
4,000
90,560.00
29/03/2019
11
4,000
91,360.00
21
10,066
230,410.74
01/04/2019
7
2,000
46,540.00
02/04/2019
5
1,000
23,200.00
1
1,000
23,280.00
03/04/2019
19
6,000
141,360.00
04/04/2019
3
1,000
23,500.00
05/04/2019
14
5,000
118,150.00
08/04/2019
5
1,500
35,280.00
2
500
11,800.00
09/04/2019
18
6,500
153,595.00
10/04/2019
28
14,500
345,390.00
11/04/2019
6
1,000
23,840.00
12/04/2019
7
1,000
23,940.00
15/04/2019
4
1,000
23,990.00
16/04/2019
1
169
4,123.60
77
29,969
731,842.98
17/04/2019
60
19,700
488,166.00
18/04/2019
80
23,500
585,620.00
24/04/2019
10
6,500
160,290.00
25/04/2019
4
3,500
84,945.00
3
1,000
24,500.00
26/04/2019
2
1,000
24,200.00
5
3,500
85,225.00
16/05/2019
3
2,000
44,520.00
17/05/2019
7
1,632
36,230.40
2
132
2,939.64
20/05/2019
11
7,000
153,790.00
21/05/2019
2
2,000
43,520.00
22/05/2019
7
6,000
130,020.00
23/05/2019
1
2,000
43,000.00
24/05/2019
1
1,500
32,190.00
27/05/2019
5
3,500
75,635.00
28/05/2019
3
5,000
107,650.00
1
500
10,850.00
29/05/2019
4
2,000
43,380.00
31/05/2019
3
1,000
21,480.00
10
3,000
65,580.00
03/06/2019
7
3,000
66,750.00
04/06/2019
3
2,500
56,900.00
05/06/2019
5
2,000
45,880.00
06/06/2019
1
23
527.16
6
23
530.38
07/06/2019
6
1,000
23,000.00
1
977
22,529.62
10/06/2019
10
3,000
69,000.00
11/06/2019
4
5,000
115,000.00
7
2,000
46,320.00
12/06/2019
9
2,000
46,000.00
1
250
5,800.00
13/06/2019
31
26,773
631,575.07
14/06/2019
1
2,500
57,900.00
18/06/2019
6
5,000
115,000.00
3
2,500
58,775.00
21/06/2019
12
2,500
57,400.00
24/06/2019
5
2,000
45,820.00
25/06/2019
5
3,000
67,680.00
26/06/2019
11
6,410
142,430.20
15
7,000
155,750.00
27/06/2019
15
2,590
57,368.50
32
8,244
185,737.32
28/06/2019
8
1,000
22,580.00
31
6,256
143,012.16
LAGARDERE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799 913 044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg Paris 16ème (75)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005274/en/
Contacts:
Lagardère SCA