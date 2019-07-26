Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n° 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice (the "AMF Decision"), LAGARDERE SCA (Paris:MMB) informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract entered into with KEPLER CHEUVREUX, for the first half of 2019:

Resources available on 30 June 2019: 120 000 shares and 6 981 203,13

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 633

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 987

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 320 706 shares for 7 273 963,88

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 433 206 shares for 10 166 123,45

As a reminder:

at the time of the last half-year assessment on 31 December 2018, the resources available were 232 500 shares and 4 096 064,47;

on 7 October 2008, date of signature of the liquidity contract, the resources available were 0 shares and 20 000 000, the amount allocated to the contract being then reduced to 10 000 000 as from 1 March 2014;

LAGARDERE SCA and KEPLER CHEUVREUX signed on 3 April 2019 an amendment to the liquidity contract, applicable as from 1 January 2019, in order to reflect changes in and to comply with regulations and notably the AMF Decision.

Aggregated data for each trading day of the first half of 2019.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 633 320,706 7,273,963.88 987 433,206 10,166,123.45 02/01/2019 9 6,000 129,720.00 4 2,500 54,375.00 03/01/2019 6 2,500 55,000.00 07/01/2019 44 18,832 407,147.84 9 3,832 83,346.00 08/01/2019 20 5,000 110,450.00 09/01/2019 25 18,500 417,915.00 10/01/2019 2 1,000 22,500.00 11/01/2019 2 1,000 22,710.00 14/01/2019 8 2,366 53,944.80 15/01/2019 33 18,000 403,020.00 1 634 14,505.92 16/01/2019 2 300 6,711.00 17/01/2019 13 5,202 116,056.62 18/01/2019 30 20,502 469,700.82 23/01/2019 3 2,500 56,900.00 25/01/2019 32 18,500 435,675.00 28/01/2019 24 13,000 300,040.00 2 1,000 23,580.00 29/01/2019 17 10,000 229,700.00 30/01/2019 2 1,000 22,970.00 31/01/2019 13 2,500 57,075.00 01/02/2019 30 9,500 222,110.00 04/02/2019 2 1,000 23,100.00 05/02/2019 5 6,000 139,740.00 07/02/2019 28 22,500 509,175.00 08/02/2019 7 5,000 112,050.00 11/02/2019 3 2,500 55,550.00 12/02/2019 2 1,000 22,410.00 13/02/2019 1 1,000 22,600.00 14/02/2019 3 1,000 22,650.00 19/02/2019 3 2,500 56,250.00 20/02/2019 12 6,500 148,785.00 21/02/2019 2 3,000 68,850.00 25/02/2019 4 500 11,300.00 26/02/2019 4 2,500 56,250.00 27/02/2019 2 2,500 55,500.00 28/02/2019 10 5,000 114,000.00 01/03/2019 21 10,500 241,815.00 04/03/2019 1 1,000 23,150.00 4 2,500 58,125.00 05/03/2019 15 9,500 218,500.00 06/03/2019 3 3,500 79,835.00 07/03/2019 8 5,570 126,327.60 7 3,500 79,485.00 08/03/2019 14 3,946 89,100.68 11 5,000 113,500.00 11/03/2019 3 2,000 45,760.00 12/03/2019 1 1,000 22,950.00 13/03/2019 15 9,984 227,335.68 14/03/2019 86 59,500 1,421,455.00 15/03/2019 10 7,500 180,975.00 30 7,500 185,025.00 18/03/2019 5 10,000 239,200.00 19/03/2019 12 3,000 71,550.00 26 8,000 192,880.00 20/03/2019 2 1,000 24,000.00 4 1,000 24,010.00 21/03/2019 15 5,000 117,600.00 22/03/2019 13 15,000 343,800.00 3 998 23,153.60 25/03/2019 73 20,000 450,000.00

26/03/2019 19 13,000 292,370.00 31 17,485 394,986.15 27/03/2019 15 3,482 79,006.58 39 7,499 170,602.25 28/03/2019 20 5,566 125,068.02 7 4,000 90,560.00 29/03/2019 11 4,000 91,360.00 21 10,066 230,410.74 01/04/2019 7 2,000 46,540.00 02/04/2019 5 1,000 23,200.00 1 1,000 23,280.00 03/04/2019 19 6,000 141,360.00 04/04/2019 3 1,000 23,500.00 05/04/2019 14 5,000 118,150.00 08/04/2019 5 1,500 35,280.00 2 500 11,800.00 09/04/2019 18 6,500 153,595.00 10/04/2019 28 14,500 345,390.00 11/04/2019 6 1,000 23,840.00 12/04/2019 7 1,000 23,940.00 15/04/2019 4 1,000 23,990.00 16/04/2019 1 169 4,123.60 77 29,969 731,842.98 17/04/2019 60 19,700 488,166.00 18/04/2019 80 23,500 585,620.00 24/04/2019 10 6,500 160,290.00 25/04/2019 4 3,500 84,945.00 3 1,000 24,500.00 26/04/2019 2 1,000 24,200.00 5 3,500 85,225.00 16/05/2019 3 2,000 44,520.00 17/05/2019 7 1,632 36,230.40 2 132 2,939.64 20/05/2019 11 7,000 153,790.00 21/05/2019 2 2,000 43,520.00 22/05/2019 7 6,000 130,020.00 23/05/2019 1 2,000 43,000.00 24/05/2019 1 1,500 32,190.00 27/05/2019 5 3,500 75,635.00 28/05/2019 3 5,000 107,650.00 1 500 10,850.00 29/05/2019 4 2,000 43,380.00 31/05/2019 3 1,000 21,480.00 10 3,000 65,580.00 03/06/2019 7 3,000 66,750.00 04/06/2019 3 2,500 56,900.00 05/06/2019 5 2,000 45,880.00 06/06/2019 1 23 527.16 6 23 530.38 07/06/2019 6 1,000 23,000.00 1 977 22,529.62 10/06/2019 10 3,000 69,000.00 11/06/2019 4 5,000 115,000.00 7 2,000 46,320.00 12/06/2019 9 2,000 46,000.00 1 250 5,800.00 13/06/2019 31 26,773 631,575.07 14/06/2019 1 2,500 57,900.00 18/06/2019 6 5,000 115,000.00 3 2,500 58,775.00 21/06/2019 12 2,500 57,400.00 24/06/2019 5 2,000 45,820.00 25/06/2019 5 3,000 67,680.00 26/06/2019 11 6,410 142,430.20 15 7,000 155,750.00 27/06/2019 15 2,590 57,368.50 32 8,244 185,737.32 28/06/2019 8 1,000 22,580.00 31 6,256 143,012.16

LAGARDERE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799 913 044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg Paris 16ème (75)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

