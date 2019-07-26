Aconyte Books and Simon & Schuster Enter Sales and Distribution Agreement

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Asmodee Entertainment is delighted to announce that Aconyte, the newly announced fiction imprint of global games giant Asmodee, have entered into a distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster for the US and Canadian book trades. The well-known publishing house will handle sales and distribution throughout North America starting with Aconyte's very first releases, due on shelves in late spring 2020.

Michael Perlman, Vice President, General Manager, Simon & Schuster Distribution Services said: "We are delighted to welcome Aconyte Books to our family to distribution clients. We look forward to helping their publishing program grow."

Aconyte's publisher Marc Gascoigne said: "We're very pleased with this new partnership. Aconyte's primary mission is to create spectacular thrillers and fantasy novels based around the most deeply realized of our game worlds - Arkham Horror, Legend of the Five Rings, Pandemic, Descent and Catan, to name just a few. With their impressive track record handling tie-in books based on world-famous properties, Simon & Schuster are the ideal partners to help launch our novels into the North American book trade."

About Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and non-fiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world's most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Free Press, Adams Media, Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. Simon & Schuster proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information, visit simonandschuster.com.

About Aconyte

Aconyte was announced in April 2019 and their first books will be published in late spring 2020. The imprint's mission is to adapt the deepest, most imaginative of Asmodee's game worlds into novels. Based in Nottingham, UK, they also have staff in several US locations. They are a part of Asmodee's Entertainment platform, a division of the global games publisher and distributor expressly working to take the group's best intellectual properties into new formats. Learn more at aconytebooks.com.

About Asmodee

Asmodee Group is a leading international games publisher and distributor committed to telling amazing stories through great games with over 34 million games sold in more than 50 countries. Through our portfolio of iconic game titles, including Catan, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Dead of Winter, Splendor, KeyForge, Dobble/Spot it! and Star Wars: X-Wing, we create a dynamic transmedia experience for players across a variety of digital and physical platforms. Asmodee also creates inspiring and innovative products in partnership with leading entertainment and technology companies. Asmodee operates in Europe, North America, South America and Asia and is headquartered in Guyancourt, France. Learn more at corporate.asmodee.com.

