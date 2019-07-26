Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals to Host Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" Event at 3 p.m. Eastern Today

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, today announced that the Company's wholly-owned, human-health focused subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), is hosting a Facebook Live conversation at 3 p.m. Eastern time today, July 26, 2019, between Josh Robbins and Murray Penner, who serves as Executive Director, North America for the Prevention Access Campaign. The discussion can be viewed on Napo's Facebook page, facebook.com/napopharma.

Prevention Access Campaign is a health equity initiative to end the dual epidemics of HIV and HIV-related stigma by empowering people with and vulnerable to HIV with accurate and meaningful information about their social, sexual, and reproductive health.

Today's Facebook Live discussion is the second event in the monthly "HIV Community Conversations presented by Napo Pharmaceuticals" series, which brings key advocates and activists in the HIV community together to talk about the issues that matter most to people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. The series premiered last month with a Facebook Live conversation about HIV Long-Term Survivor's Day between Josh Robbins and Tez Anderson, the founder of Let's Kick ASS?-?AIDS Survivor Syndrome, a grassroots movement empowering HIV Long-Term Survivors to thrive.

Josh Robbins is an HIV/AIDS activist, blogger, writer, social media marketer, and a consultant to Napo. His work has been featured on The Advocate, Human Rights Campaign, Healthline, POZ and a myriad of additional publications. Robbins was named to the POZ 100 List in 2013.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553563/Jaguar-Health-Subsidiary-Napo-Pharmaceuticals-to-Host-Facebook-Live-HIV-Community-Conversation-Event-at-3-pm-Eastern-Today