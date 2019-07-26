sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,60 Euro		-0,20
-1,56 %
WKN: A2H8SU ISIN: FR0013296746 Ticker-Symbol: 3MM 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVICENNE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVICENNE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVICENNE
ADVICENNE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVICENNE12,60-1,56 %
FN Beta