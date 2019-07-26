Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC) (Euronext Paris Brussels: ADVIC FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare kidney diseases, announces today that it will present at the European Biotech Investor Day in NYC, organized by Solebury Trout and sponsored by Goodwin LLC, Deutsche Bank, H.C. Wainwright and Nasdaq. The life science focused conference will be held at Goodwin LLC offices in the New York Times building on Thursday, August 1st, 2019.

Luc-André Granier, CEO, and Paul Michalet, CFO of the Company, will present at 3.00 pm (ET) on Thursday, August 1st, 2019. They will discuss the Company's progress in the development and marketing perspectives of Advicenne's lead drug candidate, ADV7103.

About the European Biotech Investor Day

The European Biotech Investor Day in NYC, features privately-held and EU-listed biotechnology companies representing the "Next Wave of Opportunities" emerging from Europe. Participating companies offer compelling or novel approaches to addressing a range of indications. To inquire about Solebury Trout or to attend the event, please contact Thomas Hoffman at thoffmann@troutgroup.com.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Paris Brussels: ADVIC FR0013296746) is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare kidney disease. Our lead drug candidate, ADV7103, is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two indications.

In 2017, ADV7103 was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission in the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), a rare kidney disorder that occurs when the kidneys are unable to effectively remove the buildup of circulating acids in the blood. Currently in Phase III clinical trials for this indication in Europe, the United States and Canada, ADV7103 is also in the registration phase in the European Union for the treatment of dRTA.

While we prepare its European commercial launch for dRTA, we are simultaneously conducting trials for ADV7103 in the treatment of cystinuria, a genetic disease characterized by a buildup of the amino acid cystine in the kidneys and bladder. ADV7103's Phase II/III European clinical trials for cystinuria were recently expanded to Belgium.

At Advicenne, we are committed to innovating in the areas of formulation and dosage. Tasteless and easy to administer, our products are commercialized in small-size formats that offer flexible, personalized dosing because path-breaking treatments for rare diseases should be available to patients of all ages.

Headquartered in Nîmes, France, Advicenne is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

www.advicenne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of Advicenne as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its reference document, filed with the latter on December 3, 2018, under number R.18-073 and in section 8 of its financial annual report published on April 30, 2019. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005388/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Luc-André Granier, Paul Michalet,

Julie Rachline

E-mail: investors@advicenne.com

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

Communications

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Alexia Faure

E-mail: advicenne@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations

Alize RP

Caroline Carmagnol Tatiana Vieira

E-mail: advicenne@alizerp.com

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 66

US Investor Relations

Rx Communications Group, LLC

Paula Schwartz

Email: pschwartz@rxir.com

+001 917-322-2216