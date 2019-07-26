Wolves Football Legend Playing his Part for National Charity Dinner Event

Wolves F.C hall of Famer Carl Ikeme confirmed to attend RABC "Be the One" fundraising charity event

LONDON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Race Against Blood Cancer, a national charity that is working to increase the chances of survival for blood cancer patients, has announced that Wolves legend, Carl Ikeme, is supporting the organisation's 'Be The One' fundraising dinner in the Autumn.

Being held on Friday 6th September at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton and hosted by Lynsey Hooper of Sky Sports fame, the event promises to be a must for any Wolves fan.

As well as hearing Carl speak about his work with the charity, for just £40 guests can enjoy entertainment, a three course meal and an auction of money-can't-buy items, as well as raising valuable funds for the charity's work.

As Carl says, "Race Against Blood Cancer might be small, but it has huge ambition. After my own diagnosis with leukaemia back in 2017, I discovered that my treatment options would be limited due to the lack of ethnic diversity on the stem cell register. The charity is trying to change all that; I've been involved with the team for more than a year now and I'm delighted that they've asked me to support this event to raise funds and awareness for their continuing work."

Race Against Blood Cancer is also delighted to announce that Eleanor Smith, MP for Wolverhampton South West, will be presenting their inaugural supporter awards at the event, where individuals and companies are celebrated for their efforts on the charity's behalf.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/betheone or for further information contact julie.child@raceagainstbloodcancer.com

About Race Against Blood Cancer

Race Against Blood Cancer was set up in 2015 by a group of professionals from Telford after one of their close friends was diagnosed with blood cancer and informed that his chances of life-saving stem cell treatment would be hampered because of his ethnic background. The charity has one simple aim - we believe all blood cancer patients should have the opportunity of a best possible stem cell match.

We work to increase both the volume and ethnic diversity of the stem cell register, so that, in time, all blood cancer patients will have equal possibility of a second chance at life.

