AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Weekly Share Repurchase Program Transaction Details





Amsterdam, 26 July 2019 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Share Repurchase Program

Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount in Shares 2,915,630 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 66,196,190 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 2,633,697 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 25.13 Start Date 9 April 2019 End Date 2019 Percentage of program completed as at 26 July 2019 90.33%

Overview of details of last 5 trading days:

Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average

Purchase Price Settlement Amount 22 July 2019 6,000 EUR 27.51 EUR 165,055 23 July 2019 10,250 EUR 27.90 EUR 285,983 24 July 2019 20,429 EUR 27.35 EUR 558,817 25 July 2019 57,314 EUR 26.62 EUR 1,525,544 26 July 2019 5,650 EUR 26.49 EUR 149,694 Total1 99,643 EUR 26.95 EUR 2,685,092

1All shares bought on Euronext Amsterdam

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under AMG's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on 8 April 2019, details of which are available on its website.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment